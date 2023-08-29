Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Stock Observes -48.08% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has seen a -35.22% decrease in the past week, with a -24.00% drop in the past month, and a -63.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.69% for AEHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.26% for AEHL’s stock, with a -48.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AEHL is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AEHL is $168.00, The public float for AEHL is 9.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume of AEHL on August 29, 2023 was 210.32K shares.

AEHL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) has dropped by -10.62 compared to previous close of 0.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -35.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-07 that Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL ) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants David Rudnick – IR Weilai Zhang – CEO Edmund Hen – CFO Conference Call Participants Daron Evans – PoC Capital Jeff Con – private investor Operator Good day, and welcome to the Envelope Enterprise Holdings Second Half and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

AEHL Trading at -39.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.16%, as shares sank -27.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHL fell by -35.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6817. In addition, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited saw -24.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.96 for the present operating margin

+9.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stands at -3.47. The total capital return value is set at -10.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.13. Equity return is now at value -162.70, with -38.40 for asset returns.

Based on Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,007.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.97. Total debt to assets is 9.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 853.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.