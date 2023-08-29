Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) by analysts is $21.69, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for NLY is 492.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of NLY was 3.99M shares.

NLY) stock’s latest price update

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.79 in relation to its previous close of 19.71. However, the company has experienced a 6.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-23 that Annaly’s business model is a lot different from most other REITs. Changes in interest rates have a much bigger impact on the company.

NLY’s Market Performance

NLY’s stock has risen by 6.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.44% and a quarterly rise of 9.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Annaly Capital Management Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for NLY’s stock, with a -0.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $21.50 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NLY Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY rose by +6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.61. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc. saw -3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+75.23 for the present operating margin

+99.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stands at +41.57. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), the company’s capital structure generated 606.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.84. Total debt to assets is 83.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.