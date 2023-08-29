Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

The 36-month beta value for SLG is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLG is $34.20, which is -$4.38 below than the current price. The public float for SLG is 63.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.77% of that float. The average trading volume of SLG on August 29, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

SLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has increased by 4.28 when compared to last closing price of 37.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Manhattan office vacancy rates remain high, but there may be a peak in work-from-home arrangements. SL Green may be able to buck the trend and maintain low vacancy rates due to its high-end office properties. SL Green is trading at a discount, but there are risks associated with declining operations and high levels of debt.

SLG’s Market Performance

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has experienced a 18.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.73% rise in the past month, and a 68.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for SLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.89% for SLG’s stock, with a 22.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $35 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at 17.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +17.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.03. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw 14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from BURTON EDWIN T III, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $34.30 back on Aug 14. After this action, BURTON EDWIN T III now owns 89 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $233,241 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 11,662 shares at $107,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.12 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -8.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.31. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.