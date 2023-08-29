Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) is above average at 14.48x. The 36-month beta value for PFIE is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PFIE is $2.17, which is -$0.35 below than the current price. The public float for PFIE is 35.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume of PFIE on August 29, 2023 was 297.47K shares.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.15 compared to its previous closing price of 2.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

PFIE’s Market Performance

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) has seen a 9.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 80.00% gain in the past month and a 101.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.15% for PFIE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.84% for PFIE’s stock, with a 102.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PFIE Trading at 70.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.42%, as shares surge +81.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFIE rose by +9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.82. In addition, Profire Energy Inc. saw 137.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFIE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Profire Energy Inc. stands at +8.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.69. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.26. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.