Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (GENK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GENK) is above average at 51.27x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GENK is $25.00, which is $8.39 above than the current price. The public float for GENK is 4.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume of GENK on August 29, 2023 was 260.01K shares.

GENK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GENK) has increased by 15.35 when compared to last closing price of 14.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-24 that CERRITOS, Calif., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing experiential Asian dining concept, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release with the second quarter 2023 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day. Hosting the call will be David Kim, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Tom Croal, Chief Financial Officer.

GENK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.56% for GENK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.68% for GENK’s stock, with a -3.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GENK Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -16.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENK rose by +7.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.26. In addition, GEN Restaurant Group Inc. saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (GENK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.