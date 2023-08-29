Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Evolus Inc. (EOLS)

The 36-month beta value for EOLS is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EOLS is $20.25, which is $10.36 above than the current price. The public float for EOLS is 47.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.14% of that float. The average trading volume of EOLS on August 29, 2023 was 683.27K shares.

EOLS) stock’s latest price update

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS)’s stock price has soared by 9.16 in relation to previous closing price of 9.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.38 per share a year ago.

EOLS’s Market Performance

EOLS’s stock has risen by 5.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.37% and a quarterly rise of 12.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.60% for Evolus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.67% for EOLS’s stock, with a 16.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOLS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EOLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EOLS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on June 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EOLS Trading at 17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOLS rose by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.63. In addition, Evolus Inc. saw 31.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOLS starting from MOATAZEDI DAVID, who sale 14,778 shares at the price of $10.27 back on Aug 16. After this action, MOATAZEDI DAVID now owns 686,592 shares of Evolus Inc., valued at $151,770 using the latest closing price.

Avelar Rui, the of Evolus Inc., sale 2,211 shares at $10.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Avelar Rui is holding 353,386 shares at $22,707 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.09 for the present operating margin

+59.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolus Inc. stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -66.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.69. Equity return is now at value -556.50, with -37.90 for asset returns.

Based on Evolus Inc. (EOLS), the company’s capital structure generated 402.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.09. Total debt to assets is 41.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 395.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Evolus Inc. (EOLS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.