Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

The 36-month beta value for DOMO is also noteworthy at 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOMO is $17.25, which is $7.71 above than the current price. The public float for DOMO is 30.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.60% of that float. The average trading volume of DOMO on August 29, 2023 was 635.94K shares.

DOMO) stock’s latest price update

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.91 in comparison to its previous close of 10.94, however, the company has experienced a -34.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-28 that Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Inc shares fell further in late-morning trading on Monday, off 1.5% at $10.78. On Friday, shares of cloud software company that specializes in business intelligence tools and data visualization sank 36% after the company slashed its full-year revenue guidance to between $316 million and $320 million, lower than the previously forecast of $323 million to $330 million, and below the $326 million expected by analysts.

DOMO’s Market Performance

Domo Inc. (DOMO) has experienced a -34.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -36.11% drop in the past month, and a -13.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for DOMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.20% for DOMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $14 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOMO Trading at -30.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -38.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO fell by -34.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.19. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -22.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Daniel Daniel David III, who purchase 26,400 shares at the price of $13.54 back on Jul 06. After this action, Daniel Daniel David III now owns 124,400 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $357,580 using the latest closing price.

Thayne Daren, the CTO & EVP Engineering of Domo Inc., sale 6,892 shares at $14.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Thayne Daren is holding 397,907 shares at $100,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.79 for the present operating margin

+76.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -34.20. Equity return is now at value 72.20, with -46.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Domo Inc. (DOMO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.