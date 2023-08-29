Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

The 36-month beta value for BIG is also noteworthy at 2.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BIG is $6.48, which is -$1.5 below than the current price. The public float for BIG is 28.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.18% of that float. The average trading volume of BIG on August 29, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

BIG stock's latest price update

The stock price of Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) has jumped by 26.85 compared to previous close of 6.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Big Lots (BIG) came out with a quarterly loss of $3.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $4.15. This compares to loss of $2.28 per share a year ago.

BIG’s Market Performance

BIG’s stock has risen by 21.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.28% and a quarterly rise of 47.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.09% for Big Lots Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.66% for BIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BIG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BIG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIG Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -19.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG rose by +20.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, Big Lots Inc. saw -45.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIG starting from Robins Ronald A Jr, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, Robins Ronald A Jr now owns 169,897 shares of Big Lots Inc., valued at $50,050 using the latest closing price.

Schlonsky Michael Allen, the Executive Vice President of Big Lots Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Schlonsky Michael Allen is holding 194,207 shares at $48,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+32.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big Lots Inc. stands at -3.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.16. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Big Lots Inc. (BIG), the company’s capital structure generated 271.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.06. Total debt to assets is 56.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.