Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is above average at 39.55x. The 36-month beta value for APO is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APO is $94.71, which is $10.1 above than the current price. The public float for APO is 404.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. The average trading volume of APO on August 29, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

APO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) has jumped by 0.96 compared to previous close of 83.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-25 that Apollo Global Management Inc.’s APO, +0.76% Arconic Corp. said late Friday it had named Chris Ayers as its new chief executive and board chairman, effective Sept. 11. Ayers has served on the industrial company’s board for seven years and held several executive positions in “key businesses” within Alcoa, the company’s predecessor, before this board role, Arconic said.

APO’s Market Performance

APO’s stock has risen by 3.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.34% and a quarterly rise of 26.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Apollo Global Management Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.51% for APO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $80 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APO Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.49. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw 32.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Zelter James C, who sale 60,779 shares at the price of $79.22 back on Jul 13. After this action, Zelter James C now owns 5,678,785 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $4,814,937 using the latest closing price.

Zelter James C, the Co-President of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 23,752 shares at $78.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Zelter James C is holding 5,716,630 shares at $1,872,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.31. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,837.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.60. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,833.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.