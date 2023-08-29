Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is above average at 7.07x. The 36-month beta value for ASO is also noteworthy at 1.26.

The public float for ASO is 74.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.08% of that float. The average trading volume of ASO on August 29, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

The stock price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) has dropped by -0.78 compared to previous close of 49.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-25 that Both Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker missed earnings expectations in the most recent quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors reports earnings on Aug. 31.

ASO’s Market Performance

ASO’s stock has fallen by -11.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.93% and a quarterly drop of -0.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.56% for ASO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.33% for the last 200 days.

ASO Trading at -10.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -17.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO fell by -11.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.28. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Tweedy Jeffrey C., who sale 1,065 shares at the price of $49.23 back on Jun 16. After this action, Tweedy Jeffrey C. now owns 12,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $52,430 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Samuel J, the EVP, Retail Operations of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $50.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Johnson Samuel J is holding 76,124 shares at $3,045,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Equity return is now at value 35.80, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.