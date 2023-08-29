An In-Depth Look at Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s (VEDU) Stock Performance

In the past week, VEDU stock has gone up by 1.14%, with a monthly decline of -38.51% and a quarterly plunge of -53.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.47% for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.49% for VEDU’s stock, with a -61.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VEDU is also noteworthy at 2.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VEDU is 9.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume of VEDU on August 29, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

VEDU) stock’s latest price update

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-06 that Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ: VEDU ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the company. There’s been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why VEDU shares are rising today.

VEDU Trading at -34.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.97%, as shares sank -39.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEDU rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2794. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. saw -39.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VEDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.11 for the present operating margin

+14.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. stands at -41.20. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.