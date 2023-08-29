American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has gone up by 6.70% for the week, with a -4.20% drop in the past month and a 127.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.99% for AMSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for AMSC’s stock, with a 77.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AMSC is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMSC is $11.67, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for AMSC is 28.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.63% of that float. The average trading volume for AMSC on August 29, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

AMSC) stock’s latest price update

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.29 in comparison to its previous close of 9.26, however, the company has experienced a 6.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Let’s be perfectly honest. Many traders had never even heard of American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC ) stock until Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk brought up the topic of electricity shortages.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMSC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on June 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMSC Trading at 21.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -40.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.31. In addition, American Superconductor Corporation saw 162.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSC starting from McGahn Daniel P, who sale 36,902 shares at the price of $5.95 back on Jun 22. After this action, McGahn Daniel P now owns 1,077,680 shares of American Superconductor Corporation, valued at $219,596 using the latest closing price.

Kosiba John W JR, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Superconductor Corporation, sale 29,878 shares at $5.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Kosiba John W JR is holding 377,136 shares at $177,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.09 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Superconductor Corporation stands at -33.06. The total capital return value is set at -32.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.69. Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.63. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.