Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) has increased by 6.08 when compared to last closing price of 2.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that I estimate Altice USA’s fair value is $6.05, implying a 98% upside potential based on a conservative model. ATUS’s debt accounts for 95% of its enterprise value, with looming maturities, escalating from less than $1 billion to over $5 billion in 2027. I anticipate ATUS will generate approximately $7 billion in cumulative FCF by 2026, against $5.78 billion in cumulative interest expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATUS is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ATUS is $4.52, which is $1.32 above the current price. The public float for ATUS is 394.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATUS on August 29, 2023 was 4.44M shares.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS stock saw a decrease of 2.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.25% and a quarterly a decrease of 25.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.98% for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.43% for ATUS’s stock, with a -13.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on January 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATUS Trading at 0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, Altice USA Inc. saw -31.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Stewart Charles, who sale 31,560 shares at the price of $9.99 back on Sep 13. After this action, Stewart Charles now owns 1,323,925 shares of Altice USA Inc., valued at $315,284 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc. stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.