Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE)'s stock price has soared by 8.94 in relation to previous closing price of 0.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGAE is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AGAE is $2.50, The public float for AGAE is 12.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGAE on August 29, 2023 was 45.91K shares.

AGAE’s Market Performance

AGAE’s stock has seen a 5.32% increase for the week, with a -2.24% drop in the past month and a -11.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.52% for AGAE’s stock, with a -16.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGAE Trading at -5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGAE rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9379. In addition, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. saw -11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGAE

Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.