Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACI is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACI is $24.65, which is $3.31 above the current price. The public float for ACI is 497.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACI on August 29, 2023 was 3.51M shares.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.72 in relation to its previous close of 22.08. However, the company has experienced a 2.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-08-18 that The California attorney general’s office is probing whether Kroger’s $24.6 billion plan to buy rival grocer Albertsons will make it harder for people in poorer parts of cities or rural areas to buy medicines, according to two people familiar with the review.

ACI’s Market Performance

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has seen a 2.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.68% gain in the past month and a 10.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.13% for ACI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.89% for ACI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $27 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACI Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.85. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc. saw 7.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Larson Robert Bruce, who sale 32,544 shares at the price of $20.95 back on Apr 27. After this action, Larson Robert Bruce now owns 50,241 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc., valued at $681,797 using the latest closing price.

Gajial Omer, the EVP, Pharmacy & Health of Albertsons Companies Inc., sale 36,000 shares at $21.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Gajial Omer is holding 25,140 shares at $757,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+25.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albertsons Companies Inc. stands at +1.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.54.

Based on Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI), the company’s capital structure generated 931.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.31. Total debt to assets is 52.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 823.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 124.42 and the total asset turnover is 2.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.