Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) has decreased by -9.16 when compared to last closing price of 0.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Due to a lack of funding needs, Alaunos (TCRT) decides to end its only clinical study. The company will instead focus on its hunTR TCR discovery platform and explore broad strategic alternatives.

Is It Worth Investing in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) by analysts is $7.50, The public float for TCRT is 219.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.72% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of TCRT was 1.78M shares.

TCRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has seen a -11.13% decrease in the past week, with a -71.40% drop in the past month, and a -74.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.77% for TCRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.73% for TCRT’s stock, with a -78.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TCRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3 based on the research report published on October 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TCRT Trading at -68.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.73%, as shares sank -70.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRT fell by -11.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2782. In addition, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. saw -80.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRT starting from Vieser Jaime, who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Vieser Jaime now owns 1,250,000 shares of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $812,500 using the latest closing price.

Postma Robert W, the Director of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 750,000 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Postma Robert W is holding 5,000,000 shares at $487,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1205.95 for the present operating margin

+5.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1291.24. The total capital return value is set at -48.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.11. Equity return is now at value -120.90, with -70.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.60. Total debt to assets is 30.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.