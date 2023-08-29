Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has increased by 4.38 compared to its previous closing price of 12.09. However, the company has seen a 10.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-07-27 that (Kitco News) – Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI) (NYSE: AGI) announced Wednesday it produced a record 136,000 ounces of gold in Q2 2023, exceeding quarterly guidance of 120,000 to 130,000 ounces.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is above average at 22.70x. The 36-month beta value for AGI is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AGI is $14.23, which is $0.55 above than the current price. The public float for AGI is 394.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of AGI on August 29, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

AGI’s Market Performance

AGI’s stock has seen a 10.90% increase for the week, with a 3.70% rise in the past month and a 1.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for Alamos Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.29% for AGI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AGI by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for AGI in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $14.50 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGI Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI rose by +10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.67. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 24.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.