Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is above average at 9.40x. The 36-month beta value for AEM is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AEM is $66.74, which is $18.02 above than the current price. The public float for AEM is 494.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume of AEM on August 29, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has increased by 2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 47.31. However, the company has seen a 3.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-06 that While the underlying concept of portfolio gold stocks might appear anachronistic as all heck, these days, shifting your attention to precious metals makes increasingly more sense. As an all-encompassing summary, we really don’t know what lies ahead for the economy.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM’s stock has risen by 3.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.75% and a quarterly drop of -5.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for AEM’s stock, with a -6.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at -2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.86. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.86 for the present operating margin

+29.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 11.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.