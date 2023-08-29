Abacus Life Inc. (ABL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABL is -0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ABL is 0.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABL on August 29, 2023 was 45.71K shares.

ABL) stock’s latest price update

Abacus Life Inc. (NASDAQ: ABL)’s stock price has soared by 28.49 in relation to previous closing price of 7.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-08-03 that The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

ABL’s Market Performance

Abacus Life Inc. (ABL) has experienced a 25.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 50.33% rise in the past month, and a -11.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.30% for ABL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.03% for ABL’s stock, with a -3.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABL Trading at 18.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares surge +47.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABL rose by +25.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Abacus Life Inc. saw -9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABL starting from Schulte Mary Beth, who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $7.73 back on Aug 23. After this action, Schulte Mary Beth now owns 13,000 shares of Abacus Life Inc., valued at $100,508 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABL

Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abacus Life Inc. (ABL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.