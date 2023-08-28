Yunji Inc. (YJ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ)’s stock price has dropped by -18.27 in relation to previous closing price of 0.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -36.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-17 that HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.

Is It Worth Investing in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yunji Inc. (YJ) is $220.85, The public float for YJ is 8.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YJ on August 28, 2023 was 288.04K shares.

YJ’s Market Performance

YJ stock saw a decrease of -36.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -66.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.99% for Yunji Inc. (YJ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.68% for YJ’s stock, with a -84.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YJ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YJ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YJ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3.40 based on the research report published on November 30, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

YJ Trading at -48.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares sank -37.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YJ fell by -36.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9490. In addition, Yunji Inc. saw -91.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.47 for the present operating margin

+43.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yunji Inc. stands at -11.97. The total capital return value is set at -6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.60. Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Yunji Inc. (YJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10. Total debt to assets is 0.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Yunji Inc. (YJ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.