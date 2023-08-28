XP Inc. (XP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is above average at 19.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XP Inc. (XP) is $139.73, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for XP is 445.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XP on August 28, 2023 was 5.49M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.02 in relation to its previous close of 26.25. However, the company has experienced a 3.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Antonio Guimarães – IR Thiago Maffra – CEO Bruno Constantino – CFO Conference Call Participants Geoffrey Elliott – Autonomous Eduardo Rosman – BTG Thiago Batista – UBS Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Neha Agarwala – HSBC Operator Antonio Guimarães Good evening everyone. I’m Antonio Guimarães, Investor Relations in XP Inc. On behalf of the company, I’d like to thank you all for the interest and welcome you to our 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call.

XP’s Market Performance

XP’s stock has risen by 3.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.58% and a quarterly rise of 39.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for XP Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.62% for XP stock, with a simple moving average of 46.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $26 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XP Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.85. In addition, XP Inc. saw 67.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +26.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.57. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on XP Inc. (XP), the company’s capital structure generated 311.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.70. Total debt to assets is 27.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, XP Inc. (XP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.