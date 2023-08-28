XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX)’s stock price has soared by 19.83 in relation to previous closing price of 0.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-01-19 that There’s great news circulating about Xortx Therapeutics (NASDAQ: XRTX ) today. In a clinical study, XORLO, Xortx’s orally administered brand of oxypurinol, demonstrated a “substantial increase” in bioavailability.

Is It Worth Investing in XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) is $6.15, The public float for XRTX is 17.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XRTX on August 28, 2023 was 43.24K shares.

XRTX’s Market Performance

XRTX stock saw a decrease of 10.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.79% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.07% for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for XRTX’s stock, with a -5.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XRTX Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.95%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRTX rose by +10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6203. In addition, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. saw -19.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XRTX

The total capital return value is set at -101.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.35. Equity return is now at value -93.70, with -71.50 for asset returns.

Based on XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.