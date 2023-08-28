WW International Inc. (WW) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for WW is at 1.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WW is $11.40, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for WW is 76.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.50% of that float. The average trading volume for WW on August 28, 2023 was 3.78M shares.

WW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) has increased by 4.24 when compared to last closing price of 9.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Weight Watchers, now known as WW International, has transitioned from a weight loss program to a health and wellness technology company. The company’s financial health is concerning, with a market capitalization of $813 million and a debt of $1.4 billion. WW International is facing challenges from competitors in the health and wellness industry and struggles with decreasing revenues.

WW’s Market Performance

WW’s stock has risen by 0.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.61% and a quarterly rise of 42.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.76% for WW International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for WW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 65.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WW Trading at 15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -14.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.84. In addition, WW International Inc. saw 160.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from KELLY DENIS F, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $6.86 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY DENIS F now owns 96,921 shares of WW International Inc., valued at $109,760 using the latest closing price.

Westend S.A., the 10% Owner of WW International Inc., sale 14,818,300 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Westend S.A. is holding 0 shares at $105,950,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc. stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with -29.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WW International Inc. (WW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.