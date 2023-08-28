What Recent Market Trends Mean for Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) Stock

In the past week, UPST stock has gone down by -6.86%, with a monthly decline of -49.29% and a quarterly surge of 25.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.53% for Upstart Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.52% for UPST stock, with a simple moving average of 21.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UPST is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is $25.47, which is -$4.1 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 70.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 32.51% of that float. On August 28, 2023, UPST’s average trading volume was 11.36M shares.

UPST) stock’s latest price update

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.58 in relation to its previous close of 30.37. However, the company has experienced a -6.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-27 that Investing in great businesses with viable long-term use cases can help you build your portfolio returns with time. Amazon has had to make difficult operational decisions in recent quarters, but those moves are making a difference.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $49 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPST Trading at -31.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -54.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.20. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 126.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Mirgorodskaya Natalia, who sale 1,421 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Aug 24. After this action, Mirgorodskaya Natalia now owns 37,318 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $46,893 using the latest closing price.

Datta Sanjay, the Chief Financial Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 20,013 shares at $32.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Datta Sanjay is holding 399,764 shares at $652,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -40.50, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.