What Recent Market Trends Mean for Gerdau S.A.’s (GGB) Stock

In the past week, GGB stock has gone down by -0.98%, with a monthly decline of -15.58% and a quarterly surge of 5.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Gerdau S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.73% for GGB stock, with a simple moving average of -3.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is 4.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GGB is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is $6.64, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for GGB is 1.17B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On August 28, 2023, GGB’s average trading volume was 6.66M shares.

GGB) stock’s latest price update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 5.04. However, the company has experienced a -0.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Gerdau is well-positioned to benefit from increasing global steel demand and potential supply problems in the USA. The company has a strong balance sheet and shows an excellent ability to generate cash flows significantly exceeding the cost of capital. The management team has skin in the game and manages the company efficiently.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GGB Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw -2.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.10 for the present operating margin

+22.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. stands at +13.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gerdau S.A. (GGB), the company’s capital structure generated 29.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.82. Total debt to assets is 18.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.