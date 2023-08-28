What Recent Market Trends Mean for Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (DAL) Stock

In the past week, DAL stock has gone up by 0.51%, with a monthly decline of -8.85% and a quarterly surge of 16.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Delta Air Lines Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.87% for DAL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is 8.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DAL is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is $61.22, which is $19.24 above the current market price. The public float for DAL is 641.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On August 28, 2023, DAL’s average trading volume was 10.34M shares.

DAL) stock’s latest price update

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.48 in relation to its previous close of 41.90. However, the company has experienced a 0.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-08-25 that Delta and its investing partners came to the rescue of struggling private air travel provider Wheels Up. Whether that’s in Delta shareholders’ best interest shall be seen

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAL Trading at -7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.63. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw 26.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Sear Steven M, who sale 12,129 shares at the price of $45.52 back on Aug 09. After this action, Sear Steven M now owns 85,708 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $552,112 using the latest closing price.

Carter Peter W, the EVP – External Affairs of Delta Air Lines Inc., sale 17,944 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Carter Peter W is holding 166,192 shares at $807,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 46.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.30. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.