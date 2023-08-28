What Recent Market Trends Mean for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) Stock

In the past week, CRDO stock has gone up by 11.63%, with a monthly decline of -7.78% and a quarterly surge of 30.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.91% for CRDO stock, with a simple moving average of 17.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRDO is 2.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is $19.42, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for CRDO is 114.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.58% of that float. On August 28, 2023, CRDO’s average trading volume was 2.56M shares.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.17 in relation to its previous close of 14.88. However, the company has experienced a 11.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-25 that The company met management’s short-term forecast in Q1. Yet expected sales declines in the current quarter lessened investors’ enthusiasm.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $16 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at -4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.29. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 17.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Cheng Chi Fung, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $15.27 back on Aug 24. After this action, Cheng Chi Fung now owns 280,950 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $610,652 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Chi Fung, the Chief Technology Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 40,000 shares at $15.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Cheng Chi Fung is holding 120,000 shares at $610,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. The total capital return value is set at -5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.66. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.27. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

To wrap up, the performance of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.