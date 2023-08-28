Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 25.32. However, the company has seen a -4.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-24 that Dividend investors are willing to sacrifice growth in exchange for income collecting periodic dividend payments. This makes dividend stocks a stable, heavily owned and long-term investment.

Is It Worth Investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is $31.38, which is $7.54 above the current market price. The public float for WBA is 714.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WBA on August 28, 2023 was 9.21M shares.

WBA’s Market Performance

WBA stock saw a decrease of -4.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.65% for WBA’s stock, with a -26.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on July 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBA Trading at -14.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.36. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. saw -32.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who sale 1,320,858 shares at the price of $189.27 back on Aug 03. After this action, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. now owns 31,769,546 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., valued at $250,000,115 using the latest closing price.

DRISCOLL JOHN PATRICK, the EVP, Pres. U.S. Healthcare of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., purchase 5,172 shares at $28.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that DRISCOLL JOHN PATRICK is holding 59,050 shares at $146,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.09 for the present operating margin

+19.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stands at +3.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), the company’s capital structure generated 144.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.03. Total debt to assets is 40.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.