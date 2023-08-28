Wag! Group Co. (PET) Stock Faces 7.50% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Wag! Group Co. (PET) has seen a -7.96% decrease in the past week, with a -7.56% drop in the past month, and a 4.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.19% for PET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.93% for PET’s stock, with a -13.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ: PET) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wag! Group Co. (PET) by analysts is $6.70, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for PET is 33.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On August 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PET was 77.66K shares.

PET) stock’s latest price update

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ: PET)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.17 in comparison to its previous close of 2.27, however, the company has experienced a -7.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Dawn Francfort – IR Garrett Smallwood – Chairman and CEO Adam Storm – President and Chief Product Officer Alec Davidian – CFO Conference Call Participants Jason Helfstein – Oppenheimer Wyatt Swanson – D.A. Davidson Matt Koranda – ROTH MKM Jack Cole – Craig Hallum Greg Pendy – Chardan Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of PET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PET stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PET by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PET in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $5 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PET Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PET fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Wag! Group Co. saw -32.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PET starting from Arjomand Maziar, who sale 14,495 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Aug 21. After this action, Arjomand Maziar now owns 841,911 shares of Wag! Group Co., valued at $31,212 using the latest closing price.

Smallwood Garrett, the Chief Executive Officer of Wag! Group Co., sale 14,495 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Smallwood Garrett is holding 864,411 shares at $31,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.73 for the present operating margin

+91.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wag! Group Co. stands at -70.29. The total capital return value is set at -39.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.25. Equity return is now at value -575.50, with -77.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wag! Group Co. (PET), the company’s capital structure generated 271.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.11. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wag! Group Co. (PET) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.