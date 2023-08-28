Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) has gone up by 14.43% for the week, with a 1.75% rise in the past month and a -3.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.40% for VIVK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.03% for VIVK’s stock, with a 0.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIVK is 0.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) is $6.00, The public float for VIVK is 10.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On August 28, 2023, VIVK’s average trading volume was 36.22K shares.

VIVK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) has increased by 21.02 when compared to last closing price of 0.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-24 that Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) has reported strong second-quarter revenue driven by a significant increase in oil and natural gas liquid sales following its August 2022 acquisition of Silver Fuels Delhi, which operates in Louisiana. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the clean energy technology company reported revenue of $13.6 million, up from nil a year earlier.

VIVK Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIVK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIVK rose by +14.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0838. In addition, Vivakor Inc. saw 12.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIVK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.29 for the present operating margin

-0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivakor Inc. stands at -69.16. The total capital return value is set at -21.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.46. Equity return is now at value -90.90, with -22.70 for asset returns.

Based on Vivakor Inc. (VIVK), the company’s capital structure generated 215.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.28. Total debt to assets is 53.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.