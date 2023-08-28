VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) is above average at 375.79x. The 36-month beta value for VFS is also noteworthy at -1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VFS is 7.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume of VFS on August 28, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS)’s stock price has surge by 40.35relation to previous closing price of 49.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 346.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-25 that August has emerged as the busiest month in 2023 for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, with a total deal value of $9.1 billion and an average transaction size of $481 million. The flurry of activity is reminiscent of the heady days of SPAC enthusiasm with 19 new SPAC merger deals announced this month alone.

VFS’s Market Performance

VFS’s stock has risen by 346.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 568.97% and a quarterly rise of 567.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 61.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 40.30% for VinFast Auto Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 257.38% for VFS stock, with a simple moving average of 522.02% for the last 200 days.

VFS Trading at 395.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 18.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 61.56%, as shares surge +516.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +563.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS rose by +346.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +602.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.12. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw 587.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.