Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) has gone up by 9.38% for the week, with a -41.95% drop in the past month and a -54.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.23% for RBOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.49% for RBOT’s stock, with a -55.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RBOT is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is $7.00, which is $5.99 above the current market price. The public float for RBOT is 112.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.95% of that float. On August 28, 2023, RBOT’s average trading volume was 941.69K shares.

RBOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) has increased by 7.45 when compared to last closing price of 0.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Vicarious Surgical is a surgical robotics company developing a next-generation surgical robot with human-like dexterity. The company has a large addressable market of over 45 million abdominal procedures worth $150 billion, but its survival is uncertain due to low cash reserves and high burn. I am personally staying on the sidelines as I believe the risk / reward is better if/when RBOT reaches commercialization with a superior product than currently awaiting regulatory approval.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBOT Trading at -35.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares sank -38.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT rose by +9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0260. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc. saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBOT starting from Morris June, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Aug 24. After this action, Morris June now owns 587,661 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc., valued at $2,378 using the latest closing price.

Sachs Adam David, the President and CEO of Vicarious Surgical Inc., sale 24,251 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Sachs Adam David is holding 1,797,268 shares at $22,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

The total capital return value is set at -75.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value -81.60, with -60.50 for asset returns.

Based on Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.38. Total debt to assets is 11.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.