VCI Global Limited (VCIG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has gone up by 14.39% for the week, with a 40.84% rise in the past month and a 76.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.30% for VCIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.43% for VCIG’s stock, with a 28.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) Right Now?

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for VCIG is 7.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume for VCIG on August 28, 2023 was 4.00M shares.

VCIG) stock’s latest price update

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.26 in comparison to its previous close of 5.47, however, the company has experienced a 14.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that Sentiment for artificial intelligence (AI) continues to run red-hot, this time positively impacting Malaysia-based multi-disciplinary consulting group VCI Global (NASDAQ: VCIG ). Focusing on the areas of business and technology, VCI provides boardroom strategy services for small and medium-sized enterprises and government-linked agencies.

VCIG Trading at 15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.29%, as shares surge +43.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG rose by +14.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, VCI Global Limited saw 10.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Limited stands at +42.84. The total capital return value is set at 235.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 179.73.

Based on VCI Global Limited (VCIG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.78. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.90.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.81 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.