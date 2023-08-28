Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) has decreased by -5.69 when compared to last closing price of 14.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-18 that Several surveys suggest that working professionals are open to freelance opportunities as well as preferring to work remotely. Upwork saw a big increase in searches on its platform for generative AI skillsets.

Is It Worth Investing in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for UPWK is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UPWK is $14.56, which is $0.49 above than the current price. The public float for UPWK is 123.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.98% of that float. The average trading volume of UPWK on August 28, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK stock saw an increase of -1.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.27% and a quarterly increase of 77.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.08% for Upwork Inc. (UPWK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.41% for UPWK’s stock, with a 26.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPWK Trading at 23.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares surge +32.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.88. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw 33.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Brown Hayden, who sale 22,520 shares at the price of $13.86 back on Aug 18. After this action, Brown Hayden now owns 1,032,937 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $312,125 using the latest closing price.

Marie Olivier, the Chief Accounting Officer of Upwork Inc., sale 1,488 shares at $13.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Marie Olivier is holding 18,678 shares at $20,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc. stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc. (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.