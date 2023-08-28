UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TIGR is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TIGR is $3.39, which is $0.92 above the current price. The public float for TIGR is 90.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIGR on August 28, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

TIGR) stock’s latest price update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)’s stock price has increased by 6.59 compared to its previous closing price of 3.48. However, the company has seen a 9.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-15 that SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on August 29, 2023.

TIGR’s Market Performance

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has experienced a 9.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.73% drop in the past month, and a 43.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for TIGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.03% for TIGR’s stock, with a 2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $3.80 based on the research report published on May 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TIGR Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw 8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+83.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.36. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 37.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.50. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.