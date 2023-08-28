United States Steel Corporation’s (X) Stock: A 11.12% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of United States Steel Corporation (X) has gone down by -2.26% for the week, with a 21.01% rise in the past month and a 41.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.33% for X. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.12% for X’s stock, with a 18.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Right Now?

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for X is 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for X is $23.62, which is -$6.92 below the current price. The public float for X is 220.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of X on August 28, 2023 was 10.37M shares.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X)’s stock price has plunge by -0.53relation to previous closing price of 30.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-08-24 that Shares of United States Steel (X) fall on the news that Esmark is scrapping its bid to purchase the company. The United Steelworkers union is backing a bid from Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF).

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for X stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for X by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for X in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

X Trading at 18.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +22.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.54. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw 20.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Bruno James E., who sale 58,812 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Aug 14. After this action, Bruno James E. now owns 56,548 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $1,881,984 using the latest closing price.

Holloway Duane D, the SVP, GC & CCO of United States Steel Corporation, sale 23,406 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Holloway Duane D is holding 105,800 shares at $725,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at +11.97. The total capital return value is set at 21.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.53. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corporation (X), the company’s capital structure generated 40.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.79. Total debt to assets is 21.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United States Steel Corporation (X) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.