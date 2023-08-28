Understanding the 13.37% Volatility Levels of 1847 Holdings LLC’s (EFSH) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) has gone down by -2.14% for the week, with a -43.60% drop in the past month and a -69.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.37% for EFSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.99% for EFSH stock, with a simple moving average of -89.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX: EFSH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EFSH is 33.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume of EFSH on August 28, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

EFSH) stock’s latest price update

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX: EFSH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. However, the company has seen a -2.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-23 that Long-established in the Conglomerates industry, 1847 Holdings LLC ( EFSH, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a decline of 12.57%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -68.99%.

EFSH Trading at -51.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.63%, as shares sank -49.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFSH fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1603. In addition, 1847 Holdings LLC saw -93.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFSH starting from Roberts Ellery, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $0.12 back on Aug 23. After this action, Roberts Ellery now owns 546,430 shares of 1847 Holdings LLC, valued at $4,680 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Ellery, the Chairman and CEO of 1847 Holdings LLC, purchase 35,000 shares at $0.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Roberts Ellery is holding 506,430 shares at $4,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.73 for the present operating margin

+8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1847 Holdings LLC stands at -20.76. The total capital return value is set at -17.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.33.

Based on 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH), the company’s capital structure generated 1,139.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.93. Total debt to assets is 61.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57,499.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.