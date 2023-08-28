Under Armour Inc. (UAA): A Technical Analysis

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is $10.05, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for UAA is 370.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAA on August 28, 2023 was 6.70M shares.

The stock price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) has jumped by 1.12 compared to previous close of 7.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-25 that Foot Locker’s earnings report flashed warning signs for leading athletic wear brands. Nike and Adidas were also trading lower this week.

UAA’s Market Performance

UAA’s stock has fallen by -9.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.75% and a quarterly rise of 2.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Under Armour Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.75% for UAA’s stock, with a -20.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UAA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UAA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UAA Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA fell by -9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -29.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Plank Kevin A, who sale 16,000,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on May 31. After this action, Plank Kevin A now owns 0 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $98,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Tchernavia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Under Armour Inc., sale 69,823 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Rocker Tchernavia is holding 260,291 shares at $650,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 6.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.32. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Under Armour Inc. (UAA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.22. Total debt to assets is 31.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.