Toast Inc. (TOST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) has increased by 1.19 when compared to last closing price of 20.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-17 that Twilio, Toast, and Roku are three Ark Invest holdings that could beat the market from here. Twilio has seen its revenue growth slow for eight consecutive quarters, but strong profitability and an AI twist can help it bounce back.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toast Inc. (TOST) is $25.53, which is $4.3 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 353.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on August 28, 2023 was 7.78M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

The stock of Toast Inc. (TOST) has seen a -2.61% decrease in the past week, with a -0.14% drop in the past month, and a -0.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for TOST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.90% for TOST’s stock, with a 5.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $28 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at -5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.85. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 17.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Comparato Christopher P, who sale 58,000 shares at the price of $23.27 back on Aug 15. After this action, Comparato Christopher P now owns 267,382 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $1,349,776 using the latest closing price.

Matlock James Michael, the Principal Accounting Officer of Toast Inc., sale 806 shares at $23.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Matlock James Michael is holding 29,236 shares at $18,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc. (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Toast Inc. (TOST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.