Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a -19.85% decrease in the past week, with a -28.59% drop in the past month, and a -72.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.05% for TIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.25% for TIO stock, with a simple moving average of -33.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TIO is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TIO is $11.75, which is $10.8 above the current price. The public float for TIO is 120.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIO on August 28, 2023 was 8.06M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has surged by 4.13 when compared to previous closing price of 0.91, but the company has seen a -19.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-21 that MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) (“Tingo” or the “Company”) announced today that it has further postponed its second quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call and the filing of its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023.

TIO Trading at -26.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.76%, as shares sank -33.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO fell by -20.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2303. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.41. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tingo Group Inc. (TIO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.30. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.