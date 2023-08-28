The Impact of Market Fluctuations on The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) Stock

The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has gone down by -0.92% for the week, with a -3.28% drop in the past month and a -0.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.12% for KO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.00% for KO’s stock, with a -1.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is above average at 24.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is $70.37, which is $9.58 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KO on August 28, 2023 was 13.29M shares.

KO) stock’s latest price update

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 60.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-27 that You know Johnson & Johnson as a consumer health company. But its exit from a major business is the top reason you’ll want to own the stock when things get tough.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $67 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KO Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.90. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Douglas Monica Howard, who sale 21,074 shares at the price of $60.90 back on Aug 10. After this action, Douglas Monica Howard now owns 18,360 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $1,283,449 using the latest closing price.

MURPHY JOHN, the President and CFO of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 156,290 shares at $62.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that MURPHY JOHN is holding 228,830 shares at $9,705,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.