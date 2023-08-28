The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Black Knight Inc.’s (BKI) Stock

The stock of Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has gone up by 1.73% for the week, with a 8.33% rise in the past month and a 34.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.69% for BKI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.89% for BKI’s stock, with a 24.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is above average at 48.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Black Knight Inc. (BKI) is $74.60, which is -$1.07 below the current market price. The public float for BKI is 151.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BKI on August 28, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

BKI) stock’s latest price update

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 74.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-08-07 that Andy Walden, Black Knight VP of enterprise research strategy, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss affordability in the housing market, expectations for downward pressure on rentals, and why supply is driving the hottest U.S. home markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for BKI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BKI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $75 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKI Trading at 12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.47%, as shares surge +7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.82. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw 22.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.