The Boeing Company (BA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BA is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BA is $258.77, which is $28.6 above the current price. The public float for BA is 602.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BA on August 28, 2023 was 5.50M shares.

BA) stock’s latest price update

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.81 in relation to its previous close of 217.31. However, the company has experienced a -1.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-08-27 that CNBC’s Phil LeBeau reports on Boeing’s November orders. With CNBC’s Tyler Mathisen and the Fast Money traders, Pete Najarian, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman and Guy Adami.

BA’s Market Performance

The Boeing Company (BA) has seen a -1.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.42% decline in the past month and a 11.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for BA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.93% for BA stock, with a simple moving average of 8.62% for the last 200 days.

BA Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $231.79. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 17.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from COLBERT THEODORE III, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $238.37 back on Aug 01. After this action, COLBERT THEODORE III now owns 59,255 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $2,026,136 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of The Boeing Company, purchase 850 shares at $237.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 3,767 shares at $201,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29. Equity return is now at value 27.70, with -3.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Boeing Company (BA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.