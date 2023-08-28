TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WULF is 1.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is $4.08, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 109.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.78% of that float. On August 28, 2023, WULF’s average trading volume was 5.53M shares.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF)’s stock price has soared by 3.69 in relation to previous closing price of 1.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-04 that Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Set for August 14, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Set for August 14, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

WULF’s Market Performance

WULF’s stock has fallen by -1.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -42.54% and a quarterly rise of 31.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.69% for TeraWulf Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.97% for WULF’s stock, with a 40.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WULF Trading at -22.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares sank -32.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3195. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 195.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 18. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 525,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $95,000 using the latest closing price.

Prager Paul B., the Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Prager Paul B. is holding 475,000 shares at $137,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-279.74 for the present operating margin

-18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TeraWulf Inc. stands at -571.64. The total capital return value is set at -18.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.87. Equity return is now at value -75.80, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Based on TeraWulf Inc. (WULF), the company’s capital structure generated 109.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 40.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.