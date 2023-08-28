Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMCI is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMCI is $368.63, which is $95.9 above the current price. The public float for SMCI is 45.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMCI on August 28, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SMCI) stock’s latest price update

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)’s stock price has plunge by -3.25relation to previous closing price of 262.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-25 that Having hit fresh all-time highs at the start of August as part of a broader 280% rally, shares of Super Micro Computer Inc NASDAQ: SMCI were brought rudely back to earth after they reported earnings. Despite topping analyst expectations for both headline figures and showing year-on-year revenue growth of 33% while they were at it, Wall Street was left feeling that the results were good but not great.

SMCI’s Market Performance

SMCI’s stock has risen by 4.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.42% and a quarterly rise of 22.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.01% for Super Micro Computer Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.51% for SMCI stock, with a simple moving average of 68.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $250 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMCI Trading at -8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares sank -24.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +229.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $286.25. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc. saw 209.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from KAO GEORGE, who sale 5,160 shares at the price of $269.99 back on Aug 14. After this action, KAO GEORGE now owns 7,338 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc., valued at $1,393,132 using the latest closing price.

CHAN SHIU LEUNG, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $265.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that CHAN SHIU LEUNG is holding 40,917 shares at $1,062,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc. stands at +8.98. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 18.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.