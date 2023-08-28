Should You Invest in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CIG is $2.14, which is -$0.04 below the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.74B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume for CIG on August 28, 2023 was 4.46M shares.

CIG) stock’s latest price update

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG’s stock has risen by 4.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.88% and a quarterly rise of 7.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.77% for CIG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.24% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 26.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 19.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.78. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), the company’s capital structure generated 54.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.44. Total debt to assets is 20.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.