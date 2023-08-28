Should You Invest in B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Now?

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BTG is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BTG is $5.52, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for BTG is 1.28B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.77% of that float. The average trading volume for BTG on August 28, 2023 was 7.29M shares.

BTG) stock’s latest price update

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 3.11. However, the company has seen a 1.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that Despite volatile gold prices weighing on the near-term outlook of the Zacks Mining – Gold industry, one can watch stocks like KGC, BTG, GAU and VGZ due to their growth prospects.

BTG’s Market Performance

BTG’s stock has risen by 1.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.39% and a quarterly drop of -18.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for B2Gold Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.54% for BTG stock, with a simple moving average of -17.06% for the last 200 days.

BTG Trading at -11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -11.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTG rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, B2Gold Corp. saw -14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.14 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for B2Gold Corp. stands at +14.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.43.

Based on B2Gold Corp. (BTG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.87. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.