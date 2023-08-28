Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock Faces 32.94% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has gone down by -57.78% for the week, with a -55.38% drop in the past month and a -59.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.97% for RAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -64.78% for RAD’s stock, with a -75.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is $1.00, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for RAD is 55.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RAD on August 28, 2023 was 4.67M shares.

RAD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) has plunged by -51.04 when compared to previous closing price of 1.44, but the company has seen a -57.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-25 that A pair of classic American brands had opposite days Friday as shares of one soared to their best day ever on reports of a possible sale, while the other’s stock suffered its worst performance on record after a report of a pending bankruptcy.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RAD Trading at -60.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.94%, as shares sank -55.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -57.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9568. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -78.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.27 for the present operating margin

+19.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -3.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.83. Equity return is now at value 162.50, with -11.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.32 and the total asset turnover is 2.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.