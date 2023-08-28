REX American Resources Corporation (REX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX)’s stock price has soared by 10.55 in relation to previous closing price of 36.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that ESG is here to stay. Every year the concept of sustainable finance in markets has continued to be an integral part of the process for most investors.

Is It Worth Investing in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) Right Now?

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for REX is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for REX is $43.00, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for REX is 13.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume for REX on August 28, 2023 was 71.89K shares.

REX’s Market Performance

The stock of REX American Resources Corporation (REX) has seen a 8.24% increase in the past week, with a 10.98% rise in the past month, and a 13.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for REX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.09% for REX’s stock, with a 24.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REX Trading at 12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REX rose by +8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.12. In addition, REX American Resources Corporation saw 25.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REX starting from BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS, who sale 2,414 shares at the price of $35.09 back on Jul 07. After this action, BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS now owns 90,605 shares of REX American Resources Corporation, valued at $84,709 using the latest closing price.

BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS, the CFO, VP-Finance, Treasurer of REX American Resources Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS is holding 63,752 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+8.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for REX American Resources Corporation stands at +3.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.19. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on REX American Resources Corporation (REX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.25. Total debt to assets is 2.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, REX American Resources Corporation (REX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.