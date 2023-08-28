Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is $9.13, which is -$0.25 below the current market price. The public float for RDFN is 108.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RDFN on August 28, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.66 in relation to its previous close of 8.88. However, the company has experienced a 4.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that Redfin’s stock performance has plummeted from all-time highs to all-time lows, with a drawdown of nearly 97%. The company’s lack of profitability and declining revenues raise concerns about its survivability. Recent data shows a decline in existing home sales, further impacting Redfin’s prospects. Data supported by Seeking Alpha’s quant system also supports this stock as a Sell.

RDFN’s Market Performance

RDFN’s stock has risen by 4.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -35.04% and a quarterly drop of -0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.81% for Redfin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.43% for RDFN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.23% for the last 200 days.

RDFN Trading at -25.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -38.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.34. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 117.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Frey Bridget, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $10.20 back on Aug 15. After this action, Frey Bridget now owns 412,921 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $152,968 using the latest closing price.

Nielsen Christopher John, the Chief Financial Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 174,588 shares at $9.34 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Nielsen Christopher John is holding 261,401 shares at $1,629,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -479.00, with -15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.